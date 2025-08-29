Left Menu

Twists and Turns: The Dharmasthala Disappearance Dilemma

The SIT's investigation into the Dharmasthala disappearance case involves questioning Sujata Bhat, who appears conflicted in her statements. Alleged discrepancies have surfaced, suggesting possible withdrawal of her complaint under pressure. Despite these developments, the case continues to unravel amid significant public interest and political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:23 IST
Twists and Turns: The Dharmasthala Disappearance Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into the Dharmasthala disappearance case, questioning complainant Sujata Bhat for a third day.

Sources reveal that Bhat, initially claiming her daughter Ananya vanished from Dharmasthala temple in 2003, might retract her complaint citing pressure. SIT notes her recent statements contradict previous accounts, raising suspicions of falsehood and legal obstruction. While she disclosed names linked to an alleged conspiracy, details remain unverified.

This high-profile case has sparked political and public interest, with SIT's investigations seeking evidence to support Bhat's allegations. Despite potential withdrawal, the SIT is likely to persist, with interim findings expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India
2
Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

 India
3
Hoshiarpur Struggles Against Unyielding Floodwaters

Hoshiarpur Struggles Against Unyielding Floodwaters

 India
4
Rajasthan Assembly Prepares for Historic 16th Session Kickoff

Rajasthan Assembly Prepares for Historic 16th Session Kickoff

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025