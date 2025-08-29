Twists and Turns: The Dharmasthala Disappearance Dilemma

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into the Dharmasthala disappearance case, questioning complainant Sujata Bhat for a third day.

Sources reveal that Bhat, initially claiming her daughter Ananya vanished from Dharmasthala temple in 2003, might retract her complaint citing pressure. SIT notes her recent statements contradict previous accounts, raising suspicions of falsehood and legal obstruction. While she disclosed names linked to an alleged conspiracy, details remain unverified.

This high-profile case has sparked political and public interest, with SIT's investigations seeking evidence to support Bhat's allegations. Despite potential withdrawal, the SIT is likely to persist, with interim findings expected soon.

