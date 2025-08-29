EU Ministers Back Expanding Military Training Mission in Ukraine

European Union defense ministers have signaled their support for extending the EU's military training mission to include operations within Ukraine, EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on Friday.

In discussions held in Copenhagen, the ministers tackled the European Union's role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. The U.S. has urged Europe to take significant responsibility in this endeavor.

Kallas emphasized the need for robust and credible security guarantees, pointing out the extensive training already provided to Ukraine's military. She further argued that this move would also send a significant message to the United States regarding Europe's commitment.

