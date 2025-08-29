Left Menu

Interpol's First 'Purple Notice': A New Front in Combating Trade-based Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate has achieved a significant milestone by securing Interpol's first 'Purple Notice' in a trade-based money laundering case. The notice aims to alert global authorities about the emerging methods of laundering funds under the guise of international trade, involving shell companies and manipulated financial documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:09 IST
Interpol's First 'Purple Notice': A New Front in Combating Trade-based Money Laundering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday that it has secured the publication of the first 'Purple Notice' issued by Interpol in a trade-based money laundering case. This notice, published by the Lyon-based international police body on August 21, is part of an effort to alert and inform its 196 member countries about criminals' latest methodologies.

The 'Purple Notice' is one among eight types of notices that Interpol issues and focuses on sharing vital information on criminal modus operandi. The ED aims to use this notice to spread awareness and sensitize global counterparts to the innovative money laundering trends that are emerging today.

This particular investigation deals with an organized network that utilized domestic and foreign shell entities for laundering money on a large scale. By exploiting trade and banking channels, the conspirators engaged in techniques like under-invoicing imports, sham duty-free imports, and circular re-exports to disguise illegal. This sophisticated operation functioned similarly to a hawala system but used legitimate banking systems to bypass regulatory scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

 India
2
India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Running

India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Runn...

 India
3
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

 Global
4
Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025