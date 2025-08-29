Left Menu

Visa Restrictions Tighten: Palestinian Leaders Barred from UN Assembly

The U.S. has implemented visa restrictions on members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, potentially barring Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas from attending the UN General Assembly. The move follows U.S. sanctions against Palestinian officials, while the Palestinian UN mission is unaffected.

29-08-2025
The U.S. government announced it is denying and revoking visas for members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority ahead of the United Nations General Assembly set for September. This development could mean that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas might be unable to attend and address the annual event in New York, as has been his custom.

The implementation of these visa restrictions coincides with U.S. sanctions imposed on Palestinian Authority officials and Palestine Liberation Organization members in July. This decision puts the U.S. at odds with several Western nations that are taking steps toward recognizing Palestinian statehood. Despite these restrictions, the State Department confirmed that the Palestinian Authority's UN mission will remain unaffected.

The State Department did not provide extensive details on the restrictions but underscored the exclusion of the Palestinian mission to the UN from the list. This development marks a significant diplomatic tension between the U.S. and the Palestinian leadership amidst a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical disputes.

