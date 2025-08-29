Left Menu

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

The Supreme Court directs the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to swiftly address a challenge against a provision allowing publication seizures for security concerns. The plea disputes an August ban on 25 books labeled as promoting terrorism. The court emphasized the need for quick adjudication of this freedom of expression matter.

Updated: 29-08-2025 20:55 IST
The Supreme Court of India has urged the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to promptly resolve a plea questioning a legal provision that authorizes the confiscation of publications deemed as threats to public order and national security.

This comes after objections were raised against a Jammu and Kashmir government decision to ban 25 books accused of perpetuating false narratives and glorifying terrorism. The court noted that these issues should be expediently addressed through a writ petition under Article 226.

The issues stem from concerns over freedom of expression under Article 19 and the right to equality and life, as outlined in the plea. Renowned authors such as Arundhati Roy and A G Noorani stand affected by the ban, raising broader implications for intellectual freedom and democracy.

