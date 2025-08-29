Parliamentary Committees: Architects of Inclusive Democracy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the growing significance of parliamentary committees in transcending partisan politics during a national conference. The conference focused on committees related to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), where Birla emphasized their role in upholding democratic values and empowering marginalized communities.

Addressing concerns over declining standards of dialogue in legislative bodies, Birla pointed out the critical role of these committees in scrutinizing budgets and policy implementation. He stressed that education remains a pivotal factor for socio-economic improvement among SCs and STs, underscoring the need for impactful policy recommendations.

The discussions also spotlighted the achievements of individuals from SC and ST backgrounds, including President Droupadi Murmu, as testament to India's democratic progress. Other leaders echoed the necessity for inclusive education policies and financial accountability in welfare schemes to enhance the communities' access to opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)