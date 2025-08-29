Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Swift Security Talks Amid Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for urgent leader-level talks on security guarantees for Ukraine. European Union defence ministers pledged to train Ukrainian troops on their soil. Zelenskiy seeks NATO-like commitments and a potential meeting involving former U.S. President Trump to push for a resolution to Russia's invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:32 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called on global allies to elevate security guarantee discussions for Ukraine to a leadership level amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. European Union defence ministers have shown support by promising to train Ukrainian troops locally if a ceasefire takes hold.

The Ukrainian leader plans to engage European counterparts next week over NATO-style security commitments, emphasizing that former U.S. President Donald Trump could play a role in these talks. Zelenskiy highlighted a need for transparent security frameworks to ensure Ukraine's protection from future threats.

Amid escalating tensions, Kyiv remains strategic in securing long-term peace agreements, notably through U.S. investments and European military training initiatives. However, Russia's continued assaults highlight the ongoing challenges in diplomatic negotiations to end the ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

