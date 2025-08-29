Zelenskiy Urges Swift Security Talks Amid Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for urgent leader-level talks on security guarantees for Ukraine. European Union defence ministers pledged to train Ukrainian troops on their soil. Zelenskiy seeks NATO-like commitments and a potential meeting involving former U.S. President Trump to push for a resolution to Russia's invasion.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called on global allies to elevate security guarantee discussions for Ukraine to a leadership level amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. European Union defence ministers have shown support by promising to train Ukrainian troops locally if a ceasefire takes hold.
The Ukrainian leader plans to engage European counterparts next week over NATO-style security commitments, emphasizing that former U.S. President Donald Trump could play a role in these talks. Zelenskiy highlighted a need for transparent security frameworks to ensure Ukraine's protection from future threats.
Amid escalating tensions, Kyiv remains strategic in securing long-term peace agreements, notably through U.S. investments and European military training initiatives. However, Russia's continued assaults highlight the ongoing challenges in diplomatic negotiations to end the ongoing war.
