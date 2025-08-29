Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill
The National Security Guard conducted a joint counter-terror exercise in Anantnag from August 27-29, collaborating with local police and Special Operations Group. This drill aimed to enhance anti-terrorism capabilities through multi-agency coordination, including aerial insertion operations to target terrorists in difficult terrains.
The National Security Guard (NSG) spearheaded a rigorous three-day counter-terror exercise from August 27 to 29, according to officials' reports on Friday.
Hosted in the challenging mountainous region of Anantnag, the drill was a collaborative effort with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Its objective was to bolster multi-agency anti-terrorism capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir.
The operation successfully incorporated aerial insertion techniques to deal with terrorists situated in hard-to-reach areas, as confirmed by an officer involved in the exercise.
