Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

The National Security Guard (NSG) spearheaded a rigorous three-day counter-terror exercise from August 27 to 29, according to officials' reports on Friday.

Hosted in the challenging mountainous region of Anantnag, the drill was a collaborative effort with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Its objective was to bolster multi-agency anti-terrorism capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation successfully incorporated aerial insertion techniques to deal with terrorists situated in hard-to-reach areas, as confirmed by an officer involved in the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)