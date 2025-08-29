Left Menu

Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

The National Security Guard conducted a joint counter-terror exercise in Anantnag from August 27-29, collaborating with local police and Special Operations Group. This drill aimed to enhance anti-terrorism capabilities through multi-agency coordination, including aerial insertion operations to target terrorists in difficult terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:28 IST
Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Security Guard (NSG) spearheaded a rigorous three-day counter-terror exercise from August 27 to 29, according to officials' reports on Friday.

Hosted in the challenging mountainous region of Anantnag, the drill was a collaborative effort with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Its objective was to bolster multi-agency anti-terrorism capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation successfully incorporated aerial insertion techniques to deal with terrorists situated in hard-to-reach areas, as confirmed by an officer involved in the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

Modi Strengthens NDMA with New Appointments

 India
2
Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

Life Sentence for Satpal in Sikrawa Village Murder Case

 India
3
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
4
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025