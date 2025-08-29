Himachal's Water Woes and College Controversies Stir Assembly Discussions

The Vidhan Sabha in Himachal Pradesh was abuzz on Friday as Congress MLA Malendra Raj highlighted severe flooding in Indora's panchayats, resulting from excessive rains and the release of water from Pong Dam. This inundation marked the first time such waters entered the villages, causing significant damage and loss.

During a heated zero-hour discussion, Raj mentioned that over ten lakh cusecs of water released from the dam led to extensive damage to private properties and agricultural lands. He urged the government to conduct a comprehensive survey and provide compensation to the affected families. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri assured that the government is dedicated to relief and restoration operations.

Simultaneously, political tensions arose as BJP's Randhir Sharma called attention to the de-notification of Swarghat College in Naina Devi. He alleged financial mismanagement in college funds, a claim echoed by Deep Raj pointing out cancelled tenders in Karsog and Rampur constituencies. Education Minister Rohit Thakur responded with promises of case re-evaluation and communication with the Public Works Department.

