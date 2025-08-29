Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump Administration on Venezuelan Protections

A federal appeals court halted the Trump administration's attempt to end temporary protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. This decision supports a previous ruling by Judge Edward Chen, suggesting the administration may have exceeded its authority, amid accusations of racial bias.

Updated: 29-08-2025 22:58 IST
In a significant legal development, a federal appeals court on Friday impeded the Trump administration's efforts to terminate temporary protected status for approximately 600,000 Venezuelans residing in the United States. This decision by a three-judge panel from the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirms an earlier ruling that preserves these protections while the lawsuit advances.

Initially, US District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco ruled that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed with their argument that the administration had overstepped its legal bounds. Furthermore, he suggested racial animus might have influenced the decision to end the protections. Although Judge Chen's freeze on the terminations was later overturned by the Supreme Court without comment, the current appellate ruling revives hope for many affected Venezuelans.

Friday's court decision casts uncertainty on the future for an estimated 350,000 Venezuelans whose protections lapsed in April, with another 250,000 facing an upcoming expiration date of September 10. The ruling underscores the ongoing legal battle and humanitarian considerations regarding immigration policy in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

