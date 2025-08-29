Govt Extends ECHS Healthcare to Cadets Disabled in Military Training

In a major step reaffirming its commitment to the dignity and welfare of the armed forces, the Government of India has approved the extension of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to officer cadets who are invalidated from training due to medical reasons attributable to or aggravated by military training.

This landmark measure covers cadets from premier defence training institutions such as the National Defence Academy (NDA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), and Indian Military Academy (IMA) who, despite entering with the aspiration of serving the nation, sometimes suffer lifelong disabilities during training. Until now, such cadets were not eligible for ECHS benefits since they were not formally granted Ex-Servicemen (ESM) status.

Humanitarian Relief for Medically Boarded-Out Cadets

The policy applies to cadets medically boarded out prior to completion of training and will also extend to future similar cases. The Government emphasized the humanitarian nature of the measure, given the heavy financial and emotional burden on affected families.

By approving this decision, the Government has ensured that these cadets, though small in number annually, will not be deprived of quality medical care. Importantly, this move does not create a precedent for other categories but specifically addresses the unique challenges faced by disabled cadets.

Key Provisions of the ECHS Facility for Cadets

The cadets eligible under this provision will enjoy comprehensive healthcare support under ECHS, subject to the following conditions:

Must apply for ECHS membership and agree to ECHS rules.

Facility to be availed for the individual cadet only .

Free OPD services from ECHS Polyclinics.

Cashless OPD/IPD/Investigations in empanelled hospitals.

Should not be a member of any other government health scheme .

One-time subscription fee waived (₹1.20 lakh applicable to ESM officers will not be charged).

This ensures that cadets and their families will no longer face financial strain in accessing long-term healthcare.

Financial Relief Measures Already in Place

Currently, the Government extends a monthly ex-gratia payment to cadets invalidated on medical grounds. Additionally, a disability award ranging from 20% to 100% is granted depending on the severity of disability.

With the new approval, such cadets will now also gain cashless and capless healthcare facilities through the ECHS network, further reducing the burden on families.

About ECHS: A Lifeline for Defence Families

Launched in April 2003, the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme was designed to provide healthcare to ex-servicemen and their dependents by leveraging the medical infrastructure of the Armed Forces and a network of empanelled hospitals.

30 Regional Centres and 448 Polyclinics across India.

A total beneficiary base of approximately 63 lakh people .

Over 3,000 empanelled healthcare organisations, including leading private and government hospitals.

The extension of ECHS to disabled cadets marks a significant expansion of its beneficiary base, reflecting the Government’s priority to ensure that no soldier or cadet who sacrifices health in service of the nation is left unsupported.

A Step Towards Inclusive Defence Welfare

Defence experts have welcomed the move, calling it a progressive and compassionate policy decision. While only a limited number of cadets face such circumstances each year, the impact on individual lives and families is profound.

The decision underscores the Government’s approach of inclusive defence welfare, ensuring that even those who could not complete training due to service-related disabilities receive lifelong support.

By extending ECHS membership and healthcare coverage to medically boarded-out cadets, the Government has signalled its enduring commitment to the principle that the nation must stand by those who dedicate themselves to serve it, regardless of the length of service completed.