Legal Battle Over Fed Independence: Trump's Attempt to Oust Governor

A legal battle unfolds as President Trump attempts to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, claiming mortgage fraud. The U.S. District Court has yet to rule, preserving Cook's position. This unprecedented move challenges the Fed's independence, with far-reaching implications for monetary policy and global economic stability.

Updated: 29-08-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:20 IST
The legal clash between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has entered a critical phase, as efforts to remove Cook from her position continue to unfold. No immediate ruling was issued following the court hearing, leaving Cook still serving in her role for now.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb requested additional briefings from Cook's legal team, highlighting the potential influence of the case on the Federal Reserve's independence. This marks an unusual confrontation between the Executive Branch and the central bank, with significant potential consequences for monetary policy.

President Trump accused Cook of mortgage fraud, but her legal representatives argue this is a pretext for her dismissal due to policy disagreements. The outcome could significantly impact the Fed's ability to operate independently from political pressures.

