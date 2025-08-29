Federal Appeals Court Halts Termination of TPS for Venezuelans
A federal appeals court has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans. The court upheld that the Department of Homeland Security lacks the authority to terminate TPS without congressional approval. This decision affects over 600,000 Venezuelans in the U.S.
A federal appeals court has intervened to halt the Trump administration's initiative to terminate the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 600,000 Venezuelan immigrants, allowing them to live and work in the United States for the time being.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that the Department of Homeland Security overstepped its authority, asserting that TPS cannot be rescinded without proper legislative statute as outlined by Congress. It emphasized the non-political nature of TPS, designed to provide predictable and dependable protection.
This ruling follows complex legal debates around immigration policy, particularly concerning Venezuela's ongoing crisis. The humanitarian protection for Venezuelans, confronted by political and economic turmoil in their home country, remains in limbo as the judicial process continues.
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Gears Up for Immigration Crackdown in Chicago
Redistricting Controversy: Texas and California's Congressional Maps Clash
Unfulfilled Promises: Congress Questions Amit Shah's Commitments in Assam
Political Turmoil: BJP vs Congress in Kolkata
Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra