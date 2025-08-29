Left Menu

Japan's Expedited Missile Deployment: Strengthening Defense amid Regional Tensions

Japan is accelerating the deployment of its domestically developed long-range missiles, with deployment now scheduled a year earlier for March 2026. This move is part of Japan's strategy to enhance its defense capabilities against regional threats, including China's naval activities and tensions with North Korea and Russia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant strategic shift, Japan plans to advance the deployment of its domestically developed long-range missiles by a year, aiming for completion by March 2026, according to the Defence Ministry's announcement on Friday. This decision underscores Japan's commitment to expanding its defense capabilities amid growing regional challenges.

The initial set of Type-12 anti-ship missiles, boasting a range of approximately 1,000 kilometers, will be stationed at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto Prefecture. The focus on home-grown military technology highlights Tokyo's determination to establish a more self-sufficient defense posture, particularly in response to China's assertive moves in nearby waters.

Japan's increased military spending plan, set to reach 2% of GDP by 2027, further emphasizes its proactive stance. The country's five-year security strategy, announced in 2022, positions China as a primary strategic challenge and promotes a bolstered Japan-US alliance. This move towards a more robust military approach marks a departure from Japan's post-WWII pacifist policy, as Japan navigates pressures from China, North Korea, and Russia while strengthening its military resources and international alliances.

