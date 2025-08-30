Strikes on Ukraine Challenge Russia's Peace Intentions

Recent missile and drone assaults on Ukraine have prompted the United States to question Russia's commitment to peace, as conveyed to the U.N. Security Council on Friday. The U.S. warned of potential economic sanctions against Moscow if the conflict persists, urging Russia to halt the violence and pursue peace negotiations.

U.S. diplomat John Kelley highlighted the urgency of initiating bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, continued aggression in Kyiv casts doubt on Russia's sincerity in seeking peace, Kelley stressed. Previous diplomatic efforts, including meetings by U.S. President Donald Trump with Russian and Ukrainian leaders, have failed to yield results.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized the importance of a ceasefire for ensuring immediate safety and securing negotiations, which should aim to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and guarantee civilian security. Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy indicated Moscow's willingness for a summit with Ukraine, but only if thorough preparatory groundwork is in place.