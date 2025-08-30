Left Menu

Assam Police Intensifies Border Patrol: Over 450 Infiltrators Pushed Back

Assam Police has pushed back 33 infiltrators to Bangladesh, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirming continued stringent efforts. More than 450 have been repatriated recently, as part of the state's commitment to an infiltration-free Assam. Heightened vigilance on the India-Bangladesh border is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-08-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:44 IST
Assam Police has effectively repatriated 33 infiltrators to Bangladesh, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He emphasized that these efforts are part of larger, ongoing initiatives to curb illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. More than 450 infiltrators have been sent back in recent months.

With heightened security measures along the India-Bangladesh border, the state aims to ensure no illegal entry without valid citizenship documents.

