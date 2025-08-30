Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kerala Police Camp

A sub-inspector named Kunjumon was found dead by hanging in a police camp in Adoor, Kerala. The police suspect it to be a suicide linked to financial problems, as suggested by a recovered note. The incident occurred between midnight and early Saturday morning.

A shocking tragedy unfolded at a police camp in Adoor, Kerala, where a sub-inspector was found dead, as confirmed by local authorities on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as 51-year-old Kunjumon, was a member of the armed police battalion residing within the camp quarters.

Authorities discovered Kunjumon's body hanging from a tree near his residence, and preliminary investigations suggest suicide due to financial distress, as indicated by a note found on him.

