Tragedy Strikes Kerala Police Camp

A shocking tragedy unfolded at a police camp in Adoor, Kerala, where a sub-inspector was found dead, as confirmed by local authorities on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as 51-year-old Kunjumon, was a member of the armed police battalion residing within the camp quarters.

Authorities discovered Kunjumon's body hanging from a tree near his residence, and preliminary investigations suggest suicide due to financial distress, as indicated by a note found on him.

(With inputs from agencies.)