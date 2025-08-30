Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike: Maratha Quota Agitation Intensifies
Activist Manoj Jarange continues his hunger strike at Azad Maidan, demanding Marathas be recognized under the Kunbi category for a 10% reservation. Despite harsh conditions, Jarange and supporters protest the misinformation and lack of amenities. Tensions rise as the government insists on resolving the issue within constitutional limits.
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange perseveres in his relentless hunger strike at Mumbai's historic Azad Maidan, now on its second day. Amid heavy rain and inadequate facilities, Jarange, along with thousands of supporters, demands rightful quota recognition under the Kunbi category.
Jarange claims the government is spreading misinformation by suggesting the Marathas seek reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. The activist emphasizes that their demand pertains solely to being acknowledged as Kunbis, making them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.
Tensions escalate as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assures that the Maratha reservation issue is under discussion. Meanwhile, traffic disruptions and inadequate facilities challenge protesters, with Jarange warning of a more substantial protest if demands remain unmet.
