Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

A sand-laden truck overturned on a house in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh, killing three family members. The driver lost control on a slope, causing the accident. Villagers protested, prompting additional police deployment. A case has been registered against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:25 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district early Saturday morning, as a sand-laden truck overturned on a family's house, resulting in the loss of three lives.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a slope near Choran Mata ghat, close to Fatipura village. The victims, Desingh Meda, his wife Ramila, and their daughter Aarohi, were killed instantly as they slept.

The incident led to a protest by angry villagers, necessitating the deployment of additional police forces. Authorities have registered a case against those responsible, as the truck was en route from Chhota Udaipur to Rajgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

 India
3
Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

 Global
4
Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Landscape

Stalin's Strategic European Outreach: Boosting Tamil Nadu's Investment Lands...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025