Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck
A sand-laden truck overturned on a house in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh, killing three family members. The driver lost control on a slope, causing the accident. Villagers protested, prompting additional police deployment. A case has been registered against those responsible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district early Saturday morning, as a sand-laden truck overturned on a family's house, resulting in the loss of three lives.
The driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a slope near Choran Mata ghat, close to Fatipura village. The victims, Desingh Meda, his wife Ramila, and their daughter Aarohi, were killed instantly as they slept.
The incident led to a protest by angry villagers, necessitating the deployment of additional police forces. Authorities have registered a case against those responsible, as the truck was en route from Chhota Udaipur to Rajgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement