Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district early Saturday morning, as a sand-laden truck overturned on a family's house, resulting in the loss of three lives.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a slope near Choran Mata ghat, close to Fatipura village. The victims, Desingh Meda, his wife Ramila, and their daughter Aarohi, were killed instantly as they slept.

The incident led to a protest by angry villagers, necessitating the deployment of additional police forces. Authorities have registered a case against those responsible, as the truck was en route from Chhota Udaipur to Rajgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)