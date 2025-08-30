Left Menu

Escape Story: Six Juveniles Flee Government Home

Six girls escaped from a juvenile home in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, after acquiring the key to the main gate when guards were on lunch break. A police search found two of them. The girls, hailing from Thane and Mumbai, revealed they fled due to unwillingness to stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident at a government-run juvenile home in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, six girls made a daring escape earlier this week. The escape happened on Wednesday afternoon when the girls managed to obtain the main gate's key while the security personnel were away for lunch.

The girls, who hail from various parts of Thane district including Mira-Bhayandar and Mumbai, executed the escape, citing their desire not to remain at the facility. A police case has been filed at the Hill Line police station, and authorities have successfully traced two of the escapees.

Deputy Police Commissioner Sachin Gore, leading the search operation, confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining four escapees. The incident has prompted authorities to register a case of kidnapping under section 137 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

