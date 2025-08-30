Legal Aid Ensures Fair Trial for Pallavi in Ex-DGP Murder Case
Pallavi, wife of murdered ex-DGP Om Prakash, has had her judicial custody extended. Lacking legal representation, the court provided her with free legal aid. Meanwhile, Vinay Kumar Singh, representing the complainant, has been authorized to assist the prosecution in the ongoing trial. Pallavi remains in custody until September 12, 2025.
30-08-2025
- Country:
- India
Pallavi, the wife of murdered ex-DGP Om Prakash, will remain in judicial custody after the sessions court extended her custody.
During a virtual court appearance, it emerged that Pallavi lacked legal representation due to financial constraints.
The court appointed the District Legal Services Authority to provide her with an attorney, while advocate Vinay Kumar Singh joins with the prosecution.
