Left Menu

Legal Aid Ensures Fair Trial for Pallavi in Ex-DGP Murder Case

Pallavi, wife of murdered ex-DGP Om Prakash, has had her judicial custody extended. Lacking legal representation, the court provided her with free legal aid. Meanwhile, Vinay Kumar Singh, representing the complainant, has been authorized to assist the prosecution in the ongoing trial. Pallavi remains in custody until September 12, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:37 IST
Legal Aid Ensures Fair Trial for Pallavi in Ex-DGP Murder Case
Pallavi
  • Country:
  • India

Pallavi, the wife of murdered ex-DGP Om Prakash, will remain in judicial custody after the sessions court extended her custody.

During a virtual court appearance, it emerged that Pallavi lacked legal representation due to financial constraints.

The court appointed the District Legal Services Authority to provide her with an attorney, while advocate Vinay Kumar Singh joins with the prosecution.

TRENDING

1
Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The Capture of Delhi's Elusive Robbery Suspect

Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The Capture of Delhi's Elusive Robbery Suspect

 India
2
Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

 India
3
Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intrusion

Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intru...

 India
4
South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025