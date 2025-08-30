Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Survey of Ghazipur's Flood Struggles
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Ghazipur. He directed officials to ensure timely delivery of essential services, urging vigilance and support for affected citizens. Emphasizing no need for panic, he prioritized resources for health and safety amidst the crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the skies on Saturday to survey flood-stricken regions in Ghazipur. An official statement confirmed his visit.
Adityanath instructed local and district authorities to promptly supply essential services to families impacted by the flooding.
The Chief Minister emphasized a state of heightened alert, advocating for timely provision of food, water, and healthcare to those in emergency shelters. He assured citizens of government support and highlighted the availability of medical supplies including anti-snake venom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh: A Call for Advanced Facilities
Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Visit to Uttar Pradesh
Delhi's Ambitious Ayushman Arogya Mandir Rollout: Revolutionizing Primary Healthcare
Govt Extends ECHS Healthcare to Cadets Disabled in Military Training
Pioneering AI Healthcare Department Launched at Kasturba Medical College