Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Survey of Ghazipur's Flood Struggles

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the skies on Saturday to survey flood-stricken regions in Ghazipur. An official statement confirmed his visit.

Adityanath instructed local and district authorities to promptly supply essential services to families impacted by the flooding.

The Chief Minister emphasized a state of heightened alert, advocating for timely provision of food, water, and healthcare to those in emergency shelters. He assured citizens of government support and highlighted the availability of medical supplies including anti-snake venom.

