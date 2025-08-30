Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Survey of Ghazipur's Flood Struggles

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Ghazipur. He directed officials to ensure timely delivery of essential services, urging vigilance and support for affected citizens. Emphasizing no need for panic, he prioritized resources for health and safety amidst the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the skies on Saturday to survey flood-stricken regions in Ghazipur. An official statement confirmed his visit.

Adityanath instructed local and district authorities to promptly supply essential services to families impacted by the flooding.

The Chief Minister emphasized a state of heightened alert, advocating for timely provision of food, water, and healthcare to those in emergency shelters. He assured citizens of government support and highlighted the availability of medical supplies including anti-snake venom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

