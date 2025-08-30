Left Menu

Railway Cash Seizures on the Rise: Unexplained Wealth on the Tracks

RPF personnel seized Rs 25 lakh from a train passenger at Suraimanpur station, marking the third such incident recently. The passenger, Akshay Kumar Soni, couldn't justify the large cash amount, prompting the Income Tax Department's involvement. Previous seizures on the Ballia-Chhapra section included Rs 53.96 lakh and Rs 1.80 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:10 IST
Railway Cash Seizures on the Rise: Unexplained Wealth on the Tracks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Protection Force officials have intercepted Rs 25 lakh in cash from a passenger at Suraimanpur station due to a lack of credible explanation. The passenger, Akshay Kumar Soni, was en route to Chhapra aboard the Utsarg Express when stopped by authorities.

This marks the third substantial cash recovery from passengers in the Ballia-Chhapra corridor, highlighting a concerning trend. Earlier incidents involved Rs 53.96 lakh from Mohammad Mustafa at Ballia, and Rs 1.80 crore on the Sabarmati-Darbhanga Express.

The income tax authorities have been alerted, and a formal notice has been issued to Soni under the Income Tax Act. Officials are focused on investigating the origins and intended use of such large cash sums found on trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the River: Bandit Attacks Lead to Deadly Boat Incident in Nigeria

Tragedy on the River: Bandit Attacks Lead to Deadly Boat Incident in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
3
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
4
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025