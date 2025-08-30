Railway Cash Seizures on the Rise: Unexplained Wealth on the Tracks
RPF personnel seized Rs 25 lakh from a train passenger at Suraimanpur station, marking the third such incident recently. The passenger, Akshay Kumar Soni, couldn't justify the large cash amount, prompting the Income Tax Department's involvement. Previous seizures on the Ballia-Chhapra section included Rs 53.96 lakh and Rs 1.80 crore.
- Country:
- India
Railway Protection Force officials have intercepted Rs 25 lakh in cash from a passenger at Suraimanpur station due to a lack of credible explanation. The passenger, Akshay Kumar Soni, was en route to Chhapra aboard the Utsarg Express when stopped by authorities.
This marks the third substantial cash recovery from passengers in the Ballia-Chhapra corridor, highlighting a concerning trend. Earlier incidents involved Rs 53.96 lakh from Mohammad Mustafa at Ballia, and Rs 1.80 crore on the Sabarmati-Darbhanga Express.
The income tax authorities have been alerted, and a formal notice has been issued to Soni under the Income Tax Act. Officials are focused on investigating the origins and intended use of such large cash sums found on trains.
(With inputs from agencies.)