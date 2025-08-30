Railway Cash Seizures on the Rise: Unexplained Wealth on the Tracks

Railway Protection Force officials have intercepted Rs 25 lakh in cash from a passenger at Suraimanpur station due to a lack of credible explanation. The passenger, Akshay Kumar Soni, was en route to Chhapra aboard the Utsarg Express when stopped by authorities.

This marks the third substantial cash recovery from passengers in the Ballia-Chhapra corridor, highlighting a concerning trend. Earlier incidents involved Rs 53.96 lakh from Mohammad Mustafa at Ballia, and Rs 1.80 crore on the Sabarmati-Darbhanga Express.

The income tax authorities have been alerted, and a formal notice has been issued to Soni under the Income Tax Act. Officials are focused on investigating the origins and intended use of such large cash sums found on trains.

