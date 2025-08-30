Left Menu

Egypt's Strategic Bond Issuance Plans Unveiled

Egypt is planning to issue 3 to 4 international bonds during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, according to Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk. Previously, the country utilized foreign assets, including those from both central and commercial banks, to stabilize its currency starting from September 2021.

In a strategic move to bolster its economic stance, Egypt has announced plans to offer 3 to 4 international bonds in the 2025-2026 fiscal year. Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk disclosed this information on Saturday, highlighting the nation's proactive fiscal measures.

Egypt has been strategically deploying its foreign assets to support its currency value. These assets, sourced from both the central bank and various commercial banks, have played a pivotal role since September 2021, demonstrating the country's commitment to maintaining financial stability.

This approach underscores Egypt's broader economic strategy, aiming to attract investments and ensure robust economic growth as it navigates the global financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

