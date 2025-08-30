False Allegations Unveiled: The Beauty Parlor Drug Case

The Thrissur District Sessions Court received a charge sheet on Saturday against two individuals accused of framing a beauty parlour owner in a drug-related case. The police have identified the perpetrators as Livia Jose from Kalady and Narayana Das from Thrippunithura, invoking the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The crime involved procuring counterfeit LSD stamps, which the accused allegedly placed in Sheela Sunny's possession. This led to Sheela's arrest after Narayana tipped off the Excise officials, resulting in her jailing for 72 days. However, a chemical analysis later proved the stamps were fake, absolving her of wrongdoing.

Following the investigation, both Livia and Narayana were apprehended, although Livia later traveled abroad. The Kerala High Court has since granted Livia bail after she spent over two months in detention. Excise officials remain key witnesses in the ongoing case, highlighting the complexities of this criminal orchestration.

(With inputs from agencies.)