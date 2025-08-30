Assam's Eviction Drive: Government Stands Firm Amidst Political Tensions

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed the support from the central government for the state's eviction drive aimed at clearing illegal encroachments. The statement aligns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent address, affirming efforts to free Assam and the nation from illegal infiltrators.

Amid the ongoing eviction initiative, significant backlash continues, particularly from Congress, while removing primarily impacts Bengali-speaking Muslims affected by past river erosion. The campaign remains a contentious issue in Assam's political landscape as the BJP plans for the upcoming 2026 elections.

In a politically charged atmosphere, the BJP targets Deputy Leader of Congress Gaurav Gogoi over alleged connections to Pakistan, intensifying the state's political showdown. Sarma cited development work under Prime Minister Modi's leadership as a catalyst for a prospective third consecutive win for the NDA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)