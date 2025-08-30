Major Drug Bust in Mumbai: 204 kg of Ganja Seized

The Mumbai police have successfully seized 204 kilograms of ganja, a country-made pistol, and live cartridges, with a collective value exceeding Rs 70 lakh. Five individuals have been apprehended in connection with this major seizure, an official revealed on Saturday.

Following the arrest of Wasif Khan, 48, with 1.6 kg of ganja on August 24, authorities conducted further investigations. Subsequent raids in Nashik led to the arrest of supplier Santosh More, who disclosed sourcing the narcotic from Dhule. Police operations in Dhule unraveled that three individuals had transported a significant quantity of cannabis to Malwani.

The police team located this trio in the Madh area of Malad, recovering 203 kg of ganja, a 'desi' pistol, and four live cartridges. These findings, collectively valued at around Rs 72 lakh, led to charging the five suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act, with expectations of more arrests to follow.