Tragic Family Murder Shakes Small Jharkhand Village

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man has been apprehended by police in Jharkhand's Latehar district, accused of the heinous murder of his wife and three-year-old son. The alleged crime occurred in an inebriated state following a domestic dispute, officials reported on Saturday.

Identified as Mohanlal Oraon, the suspect is alleged to have killed his wife, Sivamuni Devi, and their son, Suraj Oraon, during an argument in Ganeshpur village. Police, led by Sub-Inspector Ritesh Kumar Rao from Chipodohar station, arrested Oraon on Friday, recovering the chisel reportedly used in the attack.

The tragic incident unfolded as Oraon reportedly attacked his wife and younger son, who succumbed to their injuries on the scene. Notably, the accused reportedly spared his elder son who pleaded for mercy before fleeing the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)