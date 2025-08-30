Left Menu

Tragic Family Murder Shakes Small Jharkhand Village

A 30-year-old man in Jharkhand's Latehar district was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and young son while intoxicated. The accused, Mohanlal Oraon, killed his family following an argument, but spared his elder son. The arrest included the seizure of the weapon used in the crime.

Updated: 30-08-2025 20:34 IST
Tragic Family Murder Shakes Small Jharkhand Village
  Country:
  India

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man has been apprehended by police in Jharkhand's Latehar district, accused of the heinous murder of his wife and three-year-old son. The alleged crime occurred in an inebriated state following a domestic dispute, officials reported on Saturday.

Identified as Mohanlal Oraon, the suspect is alleged to have killed his wife, Sivamuni Devi, and their son, Suraj Oraon, during an argument in Ganeshpur village. Police, led by Sub-Inspector Ritesh Kumar Rao from Chipodohar station, arrested Oraon on Friday, recovering the chisel reportedly used in the attack.

The tragic incident unfolded as Oraon reportedly attacked his wife and younger son, who succumbed to their injuries on the scene. Notably, the accused reportedly spared his elder son who pleaded for mercy before fleeing the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

