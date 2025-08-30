Police Bust Illegal Arms Factory, Arrests Two in Brahmapuri

Authorities have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing operation in the Brahmapuri area, resulting in the arrest of two individuals over the weekend.

Naveed and Mohammad Zubair, the suspects, were detained following a raid during which a multitude of weapons-making tools and equipment were seized.

Police stated that the operation had been in effect for around 20 to 25 days, with many pistols already distributed. Efforts to capture additional suspects, Parvez and Shadab, are underway.