Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

The Odisha government has granted inspectors and sub-inspectors in the state police the authority to arrest, investigate, and prosecute cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. This aims to increase responsiveness and expedite legal proceedings in such cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has taken a significant step to empower its police force in combating caste-based atrocities. As per the new directive issued on Saturday, inspectors and sub-inspectors now have the authority to arrest, investigate, and prosecute under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Previously, these powers were reserved exclusively for the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and above. With this change, these officers can now exercise their authority before any special court designated under the Act within their jurisdiction, allowing for a faster legal response.

The decision is anticipated to enhance the responsiveness of law enforcement and expedite legal actions in cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, marking a crucial advancement in the fight against caste-based discrimination.

