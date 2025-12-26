Empowering Jharkhand's Tribes: A New Era with PESA

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reaffirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding tribal self-governance, dignity, and cultural heritage. The chief minister emphasized that the implementation of the PESA law is a priority, marking a significant milestone in the socio-economic development of tribal societies.

During a recent address to delegations of Kendriya Sarna Samiti and other tribal groups, Soren highlighted the importance of the newly approved PESA rules. This legislative move promises to empower gram sabhas by granting them significant powers, fortifying the rights and self-governance of tribal communities.

Soren also warned against efforts to mislead villagers about government policies and underscored the state's role in ensuring awareness and protection of tribal rights. On the job creation front, he reported that 10,000 jobs have been provided, with more opportunities to come, aiming at broader community upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)