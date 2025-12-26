Left Menu

Empowering Jharkhand's Tribes: A New Era with PESA

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasizes his government's focus on protecting tribal self-governance and cultural heritage through the PESA law. Approved recently, this law enhances the rights of tribal gram sabhas, promoting a self-reliant village society. Soren also highlights employment initiatives for further development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:43 IST
Empowering Jharkhand's Tribes: A New Era with PESA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reaffirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding tribal self-governance, dignity, and cultural heritage. The chief minister emphasized that the implementation of the PESA law is a priority, marking a significant milestone in the socio-economic development of tribal societies.

During a recent address to delegations of Kendriya Sarna Samiti and other tribal groups, Soren highlighted the importance of the newly approved PESA rules. This legislative move promises to empower gram sabhas by granting them significant powers, fortifying the rights and self-governance of tribal communities.

Soren also warned against efforts to mislead villagers about government policies and underscored the state's role in ensuring awareness and protection of tribal rights. On the job creation front, he reported that 10,000 jobs have been provided, with more opportunities to come, aiming at broader community upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025