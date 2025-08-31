Tragedy at Kalkaji Temple: 'Sevadar' Beaten to Death Over 'Prasad' Dispute

A shocking murder occurred at Kalkaji Temple when Yogendra Singh, a sevadar, was viciously attacked and beaten to death. The violent incident, captured on CCTV, unfolded after an argument erupted over 'prasad', leaving temple authorities and community members demanding swift justice.

The dispute over 'chunni prasad' escalated when a group of men visiting the temple expressed anger towards Singh for not providing it, leading to a brutal attack with sticks. Singh, who had served the temple for 15 years, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Five individuals, including Atul Pandey, Mohan alias Bhura, and Anil Kumar, have been apprehended in connection with the crime. Local leaders, alongside political figures such as AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, are calling this a significant law and order failure, pressuring officials for stronger security measures in religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)