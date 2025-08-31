Left Menu

Tripura's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Growing Concern

Since 2021, residents of Tripura have lost Rs 51.49 crore to cyber fraud, with cases rising sharply from Rs 1.98 crore in 2021 to Rs 25.54 crore in 2024. Increased awareness has helped reduce the number of cases, with Rs 33.84 lakh recovered and Rs 5.76 crore secured in frozen accounts.

Tripura has witnessed significant financial losses due to cyber fraud, amounting to Rs 51.49 crore since 2021, as revealed by the state's DGP, Anurag Dhankar. He highlighted an alarming rise in cases, with losses jumping from Rs 1.98 crore in 2021 to Rs 25.54 crore by 2024.

Despite the increasing financial toll, Dhankar expressed optimism about combating the issue. He cited growing public awareness as a factor contributing to a decrease in the number of incidents. To date, Rs 33.84 lakh has been successfully recovered, while Rs 5.76 crore remains secure in 20,387 frozen bank accounts.

The DGP warned of various fraudulent tactics used by cybercriminals, including fake utility bills and investment schemes, impersonating officials, and online scams. He urged citizens to protect themselves with strong passwords and vigilance against deceptive online ads.

