Intensifying Quota Protests: The Maratha Community's Struggle for Recognition

Maharashtra's political landscape is witnessing heightened tensions as Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil engaged in late-night discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the burning issue of Maratha reservation. The catalyst of these discussions is activist Manoj Jarange, who has launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding a 10 per cent quota for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Jarange's protest centers on the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already included in the OBC category. Such recognition would make Marathas eligible for reservations in government jobs and educational institutions. Despite a government delegation led by retired high court Justice Sandeep Shinde meeting with Jarange, the activist remains steadfast, criticizing the government for not handling the matter at an official level.

Fadnavis, alongside senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan, convened with Vikhe Patil and emphasized finding a constitutional and legal resolution. However, Jarange criticized these efforts, asserting that the involvement of Justice Shinde is insufficient and pledging to continue his agitation until a government resolution equates Kunbis with Marathas. The cabinet sub-committee is set to reconvene on Sunday as discussions continue.