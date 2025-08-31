Left Menu

Major Arms Seizure in Mizoram by Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles seized an extensive cache of firearms, ammunition, and war-like stores in Mizoram's Champhai district. Acting on intelligence, the operation led to the recovery of numerous weapons and explosives from a house and nearby forest. The owner was apprehended, and the items were handed to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles conducted a significant operation in Mizoram's Champhai district, resulting in the seizure of a massive cache of firearms and related materials, according to a statement released by the paramilitary force on Sunday.

Based on intelligence inputs, the forces searched a house in Saikumphai village on August 29, initially recovering a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, alongside ammunition and explosives.

Further inspection of surrounding forest areas uncovered a hidden stash of weapons, including sophisticated rifles and grenades. The apprehended individual and seized items were subsequently handed over to the local police for investigation.

