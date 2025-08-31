Major Arms Seizure in Mizoram by Assam Rifles
Assam Rifles seized an extensive cache of firearms, ammunition, and war-like stores in Mizoram's Champhai district. Acting on intelligence, the operation led to the recovery of numerous weapons and explosives from a house and nearby forest. The owner was apprehended, and the items were handed to the police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Rifles conducted a significant operation in Mizoram's Champhai district, resulting in the seizure of a massive cache of firearms and related materials, according to a statement released by the paramilitary force on Sunday.
Based on intelligence inputs, the forces searched a house in Saikumphai village on August 29, initially recovering a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, alongside ammunition and explosives.
Further inspection of surrounding forest areas uncovered a hidden stash of weapons, including sophisticated rifles and grenades. The apprehended individual and seized items were subsequently handed over to the local police for investigation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam Rifles
- Mizoram
- firearms
- seizure
- Champhai
- district
- ammunition
- intelligence
- operation
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Six killed after being knocked down by speeding truck in Maharashtra’s Beed district: Officials.
Gerrymandering’s New Frontier: Redistricting Battles in Texas and Missouri
Three of family crushed to death as truck overturns on house in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district: Police.
Redistricting Controversy: Texas and California's Congressional Maps Clash
Three dead, two others missing after cloudburst hits remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, say officials.