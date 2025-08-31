Major Arms Seizure in Mizoram by Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles conducted a significant operation in Mizoram's Champhai district, resulting in the seizure of a massive cache of firearms and related materials, according to a statement released by the paramilitary force on Sunday.

Based on intelligence inputs, the forces searched a house in Saikumphai village on August 29, initially recovering a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, alongside ammunition and explosives.

Further inspection of surrounding forest areas uncovered a hidden stash of weapons, including sophisticated rifles and grenades. The apprehended individual and seized items were subsequently handed over to the local police for investigation.