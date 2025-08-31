Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies at Azad Maidan: Jarange's Determination Unwavering

Manoj Jarange's call for Maratha reservation has gained momentum as his protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan entered its third consecutive day. Jarange, an activist demanding a 10% quota for Marathas, remains resolute and has intensified his stance by declaring a hunger strike if his demands are unmet.

Jarange insists that the government's records already classify 58 lakh Marathas as Kunbis eligible for reservation benefits under the OBC category. However, some BJP ministers suggest that the community should instead utilize the existing Economic Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

The protest has significantly impacted traffic around Azad Maidan, with thousands of supporters arriving from across Maharashtra. Despite allegations of political involvement and attempts at negotiation, Jarange's conviction remains strong as efforts to resolve the situation continue at the governmental level.