Left Menu

Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies at Azad Maidan: Jarange's Determination Unwavering

Manoj Jarange's protest for Maratha reservation has entered its third day at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Jarange, demanding a 10% quota and recognition of Marathas as OBCs, has vowed to continue his hunger strike. The protest has impacted traffic, with supporters gathering in support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:05 IST
Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies at Azad Maidan: Jarange's Determination Unwavering
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Manoj Jarange's call for Maratha reservation has gained momentum as his protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan entered its third consecutive day. Jarange, an activist demanding a 10% quota for Marathas, remains resolute and has intensified his stance by declaring a hunger strike if his demands are unmet.

Jarange insists that the government's records already classify 58 lakh Marathas as Kunbis eligible for reservation benefits under the OBC category. However, some BJP ministers suggest that the community should instead utilize the existing Economic Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

The protest has significantly impacted traffic around Azad Maidan, with thousands of supporters arriving from across Maharashtra. Despite allegations of political involvement and attempts at negotiation, Jarange's conviction remains strong as efforts to resolve the situation continue at the governmental level.

TRENDING

1
Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

 Global
2
Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

 India
3
Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

 Ukraine
4
Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025