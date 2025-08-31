Kerala's Battle Against Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Call for Cooperation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised concerns over the limited cooperation from the Central government to counteract human-wildlife conflicts in the state. Addressing the launch of a new Forest Department initiative, Vijayan highlighted the state's commitment to mitigating wild animal attacks.

Vijayan disclosed that in the 2023-24 fiscal year, 95% of compensation applicants received funds, albeit with minimal central government support. He criticized the inflexible stance of the union government on legislative changes, specifically citing denied requests to classify destructive wild boars as vermin.

In response to frequent wildlife attacks across 400 panchayats, the state has classified 12 conflict-prone zones and initiated studies to develop effective policies. Enhanced measures include expanded solar fencing, Rapid Response Teams, and revitalizing forest habitats. Additionally, the state plans to address snakebite deaths with new preventive projects and antivenom research.

(With inputs from agencies.)