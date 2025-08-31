Left Menu

Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

Delhi Police arrested Rishi Randir Singh from Pune for his involvement in a stock trading scam defrauding a senior citizen of Rs 27 lakh. Singh's account received part of the funds. He was allegedly recruited by scammers to create a bank account used in the fraudulent operations. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:52 IST
Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a cyber criminal from Pune, who allegedly played a pivotal role in a stock trading scam duping a senior citizen out of Rs 27 lakh. The accused, Rishi Randir Singh, was arrested from Delhi's Karol Bagh area, following investigations tracing Rs 8 lakh to his bank account.

The elaborate scam began on social media, where fraudsters contacted the victim, persuading him to install fake trading apps and join a deceptive investment group. The victim was misled into investing with promises of IPO funding and high profits. Threats and intimidation were later used to extort additional money.

Authorities revealed that Singh, an electrician by profession, had limited education and was drawn into this racket by individuals promising Rs 30,000 monthly for opening a bank account. This account was later used for channelling funds. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details and other possible victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Ra...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil Over Maratha Quota Debate

Political Turmoil Over Maratha Quota Debate

 India
3
19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh: Official.

19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dha...

 India
4
Gold Prices Soar: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Prices Soar: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025