Left Menu

Tragic End: PVTG Woman's Murder Shakes Jharkhand Community

The body of a 50-year-old woman from a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) was discovered in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. She was allegedly raped and murdered, prompting her son to file a police complaint. The police have arrested the accused, and an autopsy is pending to confirm the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:26 IST
Tragic End: PVTG Woman's Murder Shakes Jharkhand Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, a 50-year-old woman from a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) was found dead, allegedly raped and murdered. The grim discovery was made by villagers on Saturday near the hills of Chihad Pahad.

The deceased woman's son filed a complaint with Barhait Police Station, prompting the arrest of the accused. Senior officers have confirmed that the body was sent for post-mortem examination to Dumka Sadar Hospital. The autopsy will determine whether the case involves rape, although preliminary findings suggest murder.

Reports indicate that the accused had consumed country-made liquor with two women and subsequently engaged in a fatal quarrel with the victim. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and vulnerability of tribal communities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeid...

 Global
2
US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

 Global
3
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
4
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025