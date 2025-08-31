Tragic End: PVTG Woman's Murder Shakes Jharkhand Community

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, a 50-year-old woman from a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) was found dead, allegedly raped and murdered. The grim discovery was made by villagers on Saturday near the hills of Chihad Pahad.

The deceased woman's son filed a complaint with Barhait Police Station, prompting the arrest of the accused. Senior officers have confirmed that the body was sent for post-mortem examination to Dumka Sadar Hospital. The autopsy will determine whether the case involves rape, although preliminary findings suggest murder.

Reports indicate that the accused had consumed country-made liquor with two women and subsequently engaged in a fatal quarrel with the victim. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and vulnerability of tribal communities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)