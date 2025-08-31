VIP Privilege at Lalbaugcha Raja Under Fire

A legal complaint has been lodged with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission over alleged preferential treatment given to VIPs at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai.

Advocate Ashish Rai claims that the VIPs receive privileged treatment, while ordinary citizens, especially women, children, and older adults, endure harassment and have their rights violated. Concerns have also been raised regarding thefts occurring at the crowded festival site.

Despite written complaints to the Mumbai police over two years receiving no response, Rai hopes for a thorough investigation by the Commission, naming the Mumbai police commissioner and the Maharashtra state secretary as responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)