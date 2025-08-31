UN Staff Detained in Houthi Raids Amid Rising Tensions in Yemen
Iran-backed Houthis raided UN food and children's agencies in Yemen's capital, detaining UN staff as rebels heighten security after the Israeli assassination of their prime minister and ministers. The crackdown follows a history of detentions and UN operation suspensions in Houthi-held areas.
The Iran-backed Houthis have escalated tensions in Yemen by raiding the offices of United Nations' food and children's agencies in Sanaa, resulting in the detention of at least one UN employee, as confirmed by officials. This move follows an intensified security crackdown after the Israeli assassination of their prime minister and several Cabinet members.
Abeer Etefa, a spokesperson for the World Food Program, reported the incident, stating that security forces targeted the agencies' offices in the Houthi-administered capital on Sunday morning. Additionally, UNICEF's premises were raided, although Houthi and UN officials, requesting anonymity, provided limited details due to restrictions on media communication.
The latest raids underscore a prolonged Houthi campaign against the United Nations and international organizations in Yemen, with a history of detaining numerous UN staffers and associates of aid groups. These developments coincide with the recent Israeli strike that killed the Houthi prime minister and key Cabinet members, intensifying the regional conflict.
