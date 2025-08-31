Political Drama Unfolds Over Kaleshwaram Project Report

Former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao has dismissed the Justice Pinaki Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project as a 'political drama.' As the debate raged in the Legislative Assembly, Rao claimed the report was neither impartial nor procedurally sound, criticizing the commission's inquiry methods.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy countered the accusations, advising Rao against making personal attacks on Justice Ghose. Reddy alleged the former BRS government had altered project parameters unscrupulously, leading to massive public fund misuse in Telangana.

Reddy urged the speaker to remove misleading remarks from the legislative records, while also pushing for constructive dialogue on the report's findings. Meanwhile, the assembly passed legislation to increase reservation for Backward Classes in local polls.

