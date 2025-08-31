Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

A violent altercation in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar has left one dead and another hospitalized. Four minors have been apprehended in connection with the deadly stabbing that claimed the life of 19-year-old Vivek, a local restaurant worker.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ankit Chauhan, the accused, aged between 15 and 17, were pinpointed via CCTV footage and local intelligence. The attack, reportedly provoked by online derogatory remarks, escalated on Saturday morning as the young suspects allegedly surrounded Vivek and his cousin Aman, assaulting them with knives.

Police have intensified efforts to locate additional suspects. The victim's father claims his son was attacked unprovoked, adding urgency to the investigation amidst a backdrop of teenage rivalry and social media disputes.

