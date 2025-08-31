Left Menu

Central Teams Mobilized for Monsoon Disaster Assessment

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been formed to assess damage from heavy rainfall and related events in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. Led by joint secretary-level officers, these teams will provide on-the-spot assessments, with results guiding further central financial assistance for disaster relief and mitigation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been deployed to the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir to evaluate damage caused by severe weather events. The teams aim to provide on-the-spot assessments of current relief efforts.

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive and led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's instructions, the IMCTs' evaluations will inform the allocation of additional financial resources to the affected regions. Plans are in place for the Central teams to begin their assessments early next week.

The teams are designed to assist local governments in improving their response to the devastating heavy rainfalls and landslides that have plagued these regions. In fiscal year 2025-26 alone, the central government released substantial funds to aid disaster-stricken areas through various disaster response initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

