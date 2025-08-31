Flotilla's Defiant Voyage: Breaking Gaza Blockade

A fleet of ships set sail from Barcelona on Sunday, carrying activists and humanitarian aid in a significant attempt to breach the longstanding Israeli blockade of Gaza by sea.

With limited supply deliveries amid Israel's heightened offensive in Gaza City, this action demands a humanitarian sea corridor. The war has resulted in dire malnutrition concerns.

One of the notable figures, Greta Thunberg, emphasizes the deliberate deprivation faced by people in Gaza. Israel has consistently intercepted previous aid attempts. Thousands gathered in Barcelona, supporting the initiative aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis.