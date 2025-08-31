Left Menu

Flotilla's Defiant Voyage: Breaking Gaza Blockade

A convoy from Barcelona aims to break Israel's blockade on Gaza, carrying humanitarian aid. Activists demand a safe sea passage in the face of an intensified Israeli offensive. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg among notable participants trying to deliver aid amidst mounting humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:43 IST
Flotilla's Defiant Voyage: Breaking Gaza Blockade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A fleet of ships set sail from Barcelona on Sunday, carrying activists and humanitarian aid in a significant attempt to breach the longstanding Israeli blockade of Gaza by sea.

With limited supply deliveries amid Israel's heightened offensive in Gaza City, this action demands a humanitarian sea corridor. The war has resulted in dire malnutrition concerns.

One of the notable figures, Greta Thunberg, emphasizes the deliberate deprivation faced by people in Gaza. Israel has consistently intercepted previous aid attempts. Thousands gathered in Barcelona, supporting the initiative aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis.

TRENDING

1
Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

 India
2
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
3
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
4
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025