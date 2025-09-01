Left Menu

Tragic Consequences: City Grieves Over Extortion-Induced Suicides

A moneylender was arrested following the suspected suicides of a businessman, his wife, and their child, alongside another individual's suicide due to harassment. The city is outraged, prompting police action against unlawful moneylending practices. Authorities vow stringent repercussions for offenders, with legal measures underway to curb this exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:49 IST
The arrest of a moneylender has come after the tragic suspected suicides of a businessman, his wife, and their infant son, sparking outrage within the community. Another incident involved a man allegedly taking poison due to similar harassment.

Sachin Grover and his wife Shivani were found hanging, with their child deceased, suspected of having been poisoned. Simultaneously, another case of alleged suicide has drawn parallels as authorities reportedly arrested a corporator for harassing a man into taking poison.

The police have detained Shanky Anand, who confessed to illegal high-interest lending and harassment. Authorities have intensified their crackdown on usurers, promising stringent action under the Gangsters Act. The local Samajwadi Party has called for a crackdown on exploitative moneylender practices, demanding justice in these harrowing episodes.

