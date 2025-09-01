Massive Ganja Plantation Destruction in Tripura

In a major crackdown on illegal ganja cultivation, authorities in Tripura's Sepahijala district successfully eradicated over 4.28 lakh ganja saplings. The joint operation, involving local police and Tripura State Rifles personnel, marked the district's largest one-day destruction of such plantations to date.

Acting on intelligence, law enforcement officials targeted 12 nursery plots embedded in the dense forests of South Moheshpur and Katalia under Sonamura sub-division. With coordinated efforts from local police and security forces, a total of 19 plots spanning 35 acres were cleared of illicit plants.

Simultaneous efforts by Sonamura Police Station and Border Security Force (BSF) led to the demolition of additional plots, while three Bihari individuals, including two women, were apprehended with 29 kg of dried ganja at Agartala Railway Station. These initiatives underscore the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)