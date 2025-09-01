Left Menu

Deceptive Website Under Fire: Fake Darshan Charges at Puri Jagannath Temple

A website has been accused of misleading devotees by charging for darshan at the Puri Jagannath Temple. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration clarified that no charges apply for darshan or worship. Legal actions are underway to identify the culprits behind this online scam.

The Cyber Police Station in Odisha's Puri has initiated a legal case against a website accused of misleading devotees of Lord Jagannath. This came to light as this platform allegedly charged money under the pretense of facilitating darshan of the temple's deities.

The complaint, filed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), led to actions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the IT Act. SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee emphasized that the temple administration offers free darshan, dismissing any paid darshan systems as fraudulent.

The website's charges varied by category, misleading devotees with non-existent rituals. Puri SP Prateek Singh cautioned devotees against such scams while legal investigations continue against these online deceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

