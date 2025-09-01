Electoral Roll Revisions in Bihar: EC Tightens Deadlines Amidst Controversies
The Election Commission of India announced that while claims, objections, and corrections for Bihar's draft electoral roll can be filed beyond September 1, they will only be considered after roll finalization. The top court addressed the 'trust issue' in the Special Intensive Revision, with volunteers aiding the process.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India has clarified that claims, objections, and corrections related to Bihar's draft electoral roll, formed under the special intensive revision exercise, can continue beyond the initial deadline of September 1. However, these submissions will only be reviewed post-finalization of the electoral roll.
The Supreme Court noted this decision amidst a perceived 'trust issue,' directing the state's legal service authority to engage paralegal volunteers. These individuals are expected to assist voters and political parties in submitting claims and objections, following the publication of the draft roll on August 1.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi underscored the importance of the timeline, cautioning against disrupting the process. While political parties like RJD and AIMIM sought deadline extensions, the court focused on ensuring that submissions and claims hold accurate representation in the final electoral roll.
