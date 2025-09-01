Keir Starmer Appoints Minouche Shafik as Chief Economic Adviser

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named Minouche Shafik, who previously held the position of deputy governor at the Bank of England, as his new chief economic adviser. The government announcement came on Monday.

Shafik's career at the Bank of England spanned from August 2014 until February 2017, when she took on the role of vice chancellor at the London School of Economics, leaving her position at the BoE before completing her term.

Her appointment as Starmer's adviser signals a strategic move to leverage her extensive experience in economic policymaking as the government navigates complex financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)