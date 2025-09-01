Left Menu

Keir Starmer Appoints Minouche Shafik as Chief Economic Adviser

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Minouche Shafik, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, as his chief economic adviser. Shafik previously served from August 2014 to February 2017 at the BoE before becoming vice chancellor of the London School of Economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:08 IST
Keir Starmer Appoints Minouche Shafik as Chief Economic Adviser
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named Minouche Shafik, who previously held the position of deputy governor at the Bank of England, as his new chief economic adviser. The government announcement came on Monday.

Shafik's career at the Bank of England spanned from August 2014 until February 2017, when she took on the role of vice chancellor at the London School of Economics, leaving her position at the BoE before completing her term.

Her appointment as Starmer's adviser signals a strategic move to leverage her extensive experience in economic policymaking as the government navigates complex financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

 India
3
Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Masters

Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Maste...

 Global
4
Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025